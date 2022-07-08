By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 12:30

Russia's first conviction for "Ukraine war fakes" sees MP face seven years Credit: diy13/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Meshchansky Court has convicted a Russian MP for spreading “Ukraine war fakes” , as reported on Friday, July 8.

Russian MP Alexei Gorinov faces prison under Russia’s first conviction for spreading “Ukraine war fakes”, as reported by Baza.

Meschansky Court sentenced Russian municipal deputy Alexei Gorinov to seven years in prison for fakes about the Russian Supreme Soviet. This is reportedly the first conviction in Russia under this particular article.

Gorinov was accused of collusion with other MPs as well as allegedly organising public speech on the Internet against “Russia’s special operation in Ukraine”.

As a result, Gorinov has received seven years for stating, at a meeting of MPs on March 15, that entertainment for Muscovites (citizens of Ukraine) was unacceptable because “there are hostilities on the territory of a neighbouring sovereign state”.

The recording of the meeting was published on the Internet, leading to the corresponding investigative committee seeing the MPs’ actions and deeming them to be “public dissemination of knowingly false information”.

The news follows reports of Russian airline Aeroflot’s former CEO being sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of fraud, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Vladimir Aleksandrov and his accomplices were found guilty of fraud while working at Aeroflot by the Gagarinsky Court in Moscow Russia.

