Seaweed on the beaches in Calpe (Alicante) is there to stay

By Linda Hall • 08 July 2022 • 11:40
STORM PROTECTION: Seaweed on beaches protects against erosion
Photo credit: Calpe town hall
This protects both the environmentally-vital Posidonia meadows and the washed-up seaweed whose presence on beaches helps to prevent erosion.
On Calpe’s Cantal Roig and Puerto Blanco beaches the Posidonia has been left on the shore, while on others including Cala Calalga and Cala Morello, the seaweed has of the beach.
As the much-visited La Fossa is too small to accommodate the accumulated seaweed, the town hall has asked the Generalitat for permission to transfer it to a plot of municipal land before returning it to the beach at the end of September.
Calpe town hall also stressed the need to explain to swimmers and beachgoers that the Posidonia should not be regarded as dirty or litter.
“On the contrary, its presence in the water and on the shore is a clear sign that the seawater is clear and free of pollution,” town hall sources said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.