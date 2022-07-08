BREAKING: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 10:30

Image: kojoku/Shutterstock.com

A SWISS court has acquitted former UEFA president Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter of corruption charges.

Following a two-week trial, which was centred on a £1.6m payment made to the Platini in 2011, Switzerland’s Federal Court ruled that Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were not guilty of fraud.

More to follow…

