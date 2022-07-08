BREAKING UPDATE: Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are bookies' favourites to replace Boris Close
BREAKING: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 July 2022 • 10:30

Image: kojoku/Shutterstock.com

A SWISS court has acquitted former UEFA president Michel Platini and former FIFA president Sepp Blatter of corruption charges.

Following a two-week trial, which was centred on a £1.6m payment made to the Platini in 2011, Switzerland’s Federal Court ruled that Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were not guilty of fraud.

More to follow…

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

