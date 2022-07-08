By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 18:29

Spanish region with the highest salary in 2021 revealed in salary monitor Credit: Vladyslav Starozhylov/Shutterstock.com

Spanish region with the highest salary has been revealed in a new annual salary monitor, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The Spanish region with the highest salary has been released according to the 8th Annual Adecco Salary Monitor, published by EuropaPress.

The Official State Gazette of Spain, published on February 23, the Royal Decree 152/2022 which stated the minimum interprofessional wage sat at €1,000 a month, an increase of 3.63 per cent when compared to 2021.

Now, according to the latest Adduce Salary Monitor, Madrid has the highest average salary of all Spanish region, as per 2021, sitting at a whopping €2,077 per month.

The average wage across the country reached an all-time high in 2021, with an increase of 6.6 per cent over the previous year.

In addition to the Community of Madrid, four other regions have exceeded this national average: the Basque Country (€2,051 per month), Navarra (€1,883 per month), Catalonia (€1,866 euros) and Asturias (€1,754 per month).

On the other hand, the Canary Islands is once again the region with the lowest average wage, at €1,416 per month.

In Extremadura they are also lower than the average, at €1,418, which further widens the wage gap between regions.

In terms of purchasing power, purchasing power fell in 10 regions, according to the report, and increased in another seven.

Thus, the 4.4 per cent increase in Galicia stands out.

In contrast, wages reduced purchasing power by 5.9 per cent in the Canary Islands, by 3.9 per cent in Cantabria and by 3 per cent in La Rioja.

