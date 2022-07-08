By Guest Writer • 08 July 2022 • 12:25

Kids Eat for £1 at Asda Credit: Asda

SUPERMARKET Asda has announced it will help feed children this summer starting with Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Kids can eat for just £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafés, seven days a week, with no minimum adult spend required.

This is to help tackle holiday hunger at a time when the cost-of-living is higher than ever so children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meal for just £1 and this will be extended to England and Wales from July 25.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know that families can find the summer holidays tough and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger.

“With that in mind, we are so pleased to be able to offer children’s meals for just £1, with no minimum adult spend, to ensure that those who would normally rely on a school meal aren’t left without.”

The Kids Eat for £1 initiative is available all day, every day until the September 4 in Scotland, as long as the café is open and dependent on the store, a hot meal or cold meal, or both, will be on offer.

Baby food is also available as part of the initiative, with little ones able to enjoy a free pouch of Ella’s Kitchen baby food (70g pouch) in their local Asda Café.

Users of social media are encouraging other supermarkets to follow suit and some are suggesting that this would be a great incentive for pensioners as well.

