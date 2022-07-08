Ukrainians in Granada’s Almuñecar receive diplomas for completing basic Spanish course

By Tamsin Brown • 08 July 2022 • 7:03

Ukrainians in Granada's Almuñecar have received diplomas for completing a basic Spanish course. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

A number of Ukrainians who arrived in Almuñecar, in the province of Granada, following the outbreak of the war have successfully completed a basic Spanish course.

The basic Spanish course offered by the Almuñecar Town Hall to 14 Ukrainians who have been welcomed in the municipality came to an end on July 6 with the awarding of diplomas. The course had the aim of “facilitating their social integration”, according to the councillor for Social Services and Equality, Maria del Carmen Reinoso.

“This 100-hour course given by the Tropical Costa Languages Academy (TCL) was intended to allow the participants to interact as well as possible and to feel at home. Of course, being able to communicate is fundamental,” said Reinoso after the diplomas had been given.

The municipality of Almuñecar only had around a dozen Ukrainian residents before the outbreak of the war. Since it began, there has been a significant increase in the Ukrainian population, who are of all ages and are mostly women. Many of them decided to take up residence in Almuñecar and La Herradura because they already had family or friends in the area, which has “helped them to adapt a little more easily and more quickly to their situation”, according to Reinoso.

