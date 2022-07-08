WATCH: Farmers in Poland and Italy join Netherlands in mass European protests

By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 14:34

Farmers in Poland and Italy have now also joined the mass European protests seen in Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The farmers protests seen in Poland and Italy, come after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

The farmers are protesting due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

Video footage of the mass European farming protests is going viral on Twitter with one user posting:

“#Italy : The #farmers of #Bauern city came to the #streets and #blocked the roads in #protest of the #living #conditions and new #environmental #laws. #Bauernproteste #FarmerProtest #DutchFarmersProtest #GermanFarmers #Poland”

Credit: Twitter @ReddySalina @PN_News_EN

Another Twitter user shared video footage of the farmers protests in Poland stating:

“#BREAKING #POLAND🔴POLAND :#VIDEO MASSIVE PROTESTS OF POLISH FARMERS IN WARSAW!”

“They protested against the government’s politics destabilizing production by raising interest rates, which does not stop inflation #Flash #Warsaw #Varsovia #Protests #Protesta #Farmers #Inflation”

Credit: Twitter @LoveWorld_Peopl

Another Twitter user commented on a tweet posted by UK farmer and TV sensation Gareth Wyn Jones speaking on the mass farmers protests posting:

“Farmers of the World Unite and people of the World Unite behind them?#Netherlands #Germany #Italy #Poland #Ukraine️ #USA #India #Russia 👇”

“My thoughts while bailing silage ,Farmers of World unite .#FarmingMatters.”

Credit: Twitter @Lorein83 @1GarethWynJones

The news of farmers from Poland and Italy joining the mass European protests follows reports of the huge farmer protests in the Netherlands continuing to escalate, while supermarkets reportedly begin to run out of food, as reported on Thursday, July 7.

