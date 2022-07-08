By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 17:20

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Force destroying nine Russian tanks Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Force shared footage in which it showed the destruction of nine Russian tanks, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The footage of the destruction of nine Russian tanks by the Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Force was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Artillerymen and fighters of engineering and sapper units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a tank company of Russians. Ukrainian defenders managed to blow up 9 tanks.”

The video of Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Force comes just a day after Ukraine forces destroyed four more Russian tanks as shared in the latest drone strike footage of Ukraine’s Security Service, on Thursday, July 7.

Footage of the destruction of four Russian tanks by Ukraine’s drone strikes was shared on Twitter by Ukraine’s Security Service who stated:

“Russian tanks were burning and dying… And over them our strike drones were circling 🔥.”

“We beat the enemy where they do not expect it, but we beat them so badly – so that their casualty statistics would immediately increase!”

The video footage of the destruction of Russian tanks comes at a time of increased aggression from Ukraine, in their ongoing war efforts with Russia, in which they have notably increased their social media presence, presumably in a bid to gain more International support for their nation.

