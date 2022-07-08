By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 17:55

WATCH: Russian Su-25SM fighter jets fly over Donbass region Ukraine Credit: Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.com

Russian Su-25SM fighter jets reportedly flew over the Donbass region in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, July 8.

Video footage of the Russian Su-25SM fighter jets flying over Ukraine’s Donbass region was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“Su-25SM VKS RF over the Donbass.”

Su-25SM VKS RF over the Donbass. pic.twitter.com/bbNvVBEe3w — Blackrussian (@Blackrussiantv) July 8, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Blackrussiantv

The Sukhoi Su-25 Grach plane is an aircraft first produced in the Soviet Union. It is a single-seat, twin-engine, subsonic fighter jet designed by Sukhoi, that first took to the sky in 1975.

The video footage follows the Ukraine’s Defence Ministry sharing a video of “Ukrainian Top Gun” pilot flying an Su-25 fighter jet on Wednesday, July 6.

Ukraine’s footage of a Ukrainian Top Gun pilot flying an Su-25 fighter jet was shared on Twitter by the Defence Ministry of Ukraine:

“Ukrainian #TopGun and his Su-25 in action. Video by attack_pilot_ua”

Ukrainian #TopGun and his Su-25 in action.

Video by attack_pilot_ua pic.twitter.com/ed0CSw1wJS — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The news follows Russia’s Defence Ministry revealing combat losses inflicted on Ukraine forces, in a report on the progress of the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, July 8.

In total, 237 Ukrainian airplanes and 137 helicopters, 1,488 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,964 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 730 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,112 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,076 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the operation.

