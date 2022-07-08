By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 July 2022 • 11:44

Woman jailed for sitting more than 100 driving tests for others Image South Wales Police

A Swansea woman has been jailed for siting more than 100 driving licence tests on behalf of others throughout Wales and in London.

The 29-year-old Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli was sentenced to eight months in jail after admitting that she sat more than 150 of the theory tests for a driver’s licence. She also admitted to undertaking some practical test on behalf of others.

The offences were said to have happened between 2018 and 2020 with staff at test centres becoming suspicious after they realised they had seen her before. Suspecting she was acting on behalf of others the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVLA) referred to her to the South Wales Police.

They found that she was offering a service to those whose level of English made it difficult to pass the tests.

Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Steven Maloney told Sky News: “The crimes Kaur committed circumvent the driving test process and, in turn, puts innocent road users at risk, by allowing unskilled and dangerous motorists to have seemingly legitimate licences.”

That view was supported by Caroline Hicks, from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, who added: “Circumventing the tests puts lives in danger, we have methods in place to detect test fraud and will come down hard on the people involved.

“This includes cancelling test passes that have been gained fraudulently.”

The more than 100 people for whom the woman sat their driving test can now expect a knock on the door having participated in the fraud. They will lose their licences as the woman in jailed and will also possibly be sanctioned for defrauding the system.

