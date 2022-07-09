20 per cent of Valencian Community Covid hospitalisations are unvaccinated or poorly vaccinated

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 3:16
Image of a Covid-19 vaccination being administered.
Credit: Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com
Although the “official” figures published twice-weekly by the Ministry of Health do not reflect what is really happening with the evolution of Covid-19, it is safe to say that the seventh wave of infections is gathering momentum. The latest report this Friday, July 8, showed that hospitalisations have increased steadily over the last three weeks.
In the Valencian Community, infection numbers have doubled in three weeks, nearing 1.200. This also comes at the time when hospital workers are due to take their summer holidays, which will mean a shortage of personnel in these medical facilities.
Enrique Rodilla, the president of the Valencian Community of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SMICV), confirmed that the bulk of patients admitted are not a lot different to those of the sixth wave last January. “The majority are still elderly, frail, or vulnerable people, with comorbidities (other diseases)”, reported levante-emv.com this Thursday, July 7.
He assured that there is still a not insignificant percentage of people who have to be admitted that “are not vaccinated, at least 20 per cent between those who voluntarily are not, and those who are, but incorrectly”, the specialist pointed out.
The good news, however, is that, in the opinion of the internists, the evolution of those hospitalised is now “less severe”. “It has been a radical change between having the vaccine and not having it”, explained Rodilla.
It also helps that drugs are now beginning to be available to fight severe Covid-19 in its early stages. Also, the latest omicron sublineages of BA.4, and BA.5, appear to be less serious strains. They are already said to be behind at least half of the infections in the Valencian Community, and rising.
This more benign evolution would explain why the intensive care units (ICU) have not yet noticed a particularly notable rebound in this seventh wave. The worsening of Covid-19 patients – and therefore their transfer from the ward to the ICU – is usually delayed.
According to data on Tuesday, July 5, the Valencian ICUs have 41 covid patients admitted. This figure has not changed much since the sixth wave ended its decline in mid-March. Since then it has fluctuated between 29 and 45, but has not gone beyond that for now.
“The figures are contained but slightly rising. For what is probably on the street, the figures are still discreet. The problem is to see if the evolution is for the worse”, reasoned Marisa Blasco, the president of the Valencian Society of Intensive Medicine, and head of the service at the Clinical Hospital of Valencia.
In the ICU wards, the profile also remains unchanged from the latest wave: “all frail, vulnerable people”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.