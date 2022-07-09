20 per cent of Valencian Community Covid hospitalisations are unvaccinated or poorly vaccinated

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 3:16

Image of a Covid-19 vaccination being administered. Credit: Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

Unvaccinated or poorly vaccinated make up 20 per cent of Covid hospitalisations in the Valencian Community.

Although the “official” figures published twice-weekly by the Ministry of Health do not reflect what is really happening with the evolution of Covid-19, it is safe to say that the seventh wave of infections is gathering momentum. The latest report this Friday, July 8, showed that hospitalisations have increased steadily over the last three weeks.

In the Valencian Community, infection numbers have doubled in three weeks, nearing 1.200. This also comes at the time when hospital workers are due to take their summer holidays, which will mean a shortage of personnel in these medical facilities.

Enrique Rodilla, the president of the Valencian Community of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SMICV), confirmed that the bulk of patients admitted are not a lot different to those of the sixth wave last January. “The majority are still elderly, frail, or vulnerable people, with comorbidities (other diseases)”, reported levante-emv.com this Thursday, July 7.

He assured that there is still a not insignificant percentage of people who have to be admitted that “are not vaccinated, at least 20 per cent between those who voluntarily are not, and those who are, but incorrectly”, the specialist pointed out.