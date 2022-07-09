A magical candlelit evening of poetry-reading and music in Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 14:49

POETRY-READING: First event was well-attended Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S former washhouse and the Cuatro Ccaños fountain were the setting for a candle-lit evening of poetry-reading and music.

The July 7 event was the first of its kind, explained Vera’s Culture councillor Maria Manuela Caparros.

“What we want is simply to promote the art of recitation and enjoy a summer evening surrounded by music and candlelight to create a magical and romantic ambiance,” she said.

The public responded to the call in an emotive and warm atmosphere that was complemented by the cool, soothing sound of the water running along the washhouse channel.

The 12 poets, who each read two of their works, were introduced by Emma Cortizo, Pedro Flores and Diego Morena, well-known in Vera for their amateur theatre productions.

As well as the readings, there was music was provided by two lute-players and a guitarist player as well as a pianist and two singers.

