Baby milk formula locked away sparks anger amongst shoppers

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 16:54

Image - baby milk formula: The Toidi/shutterstock.com

Images of baby milk formula locked away has sparked anger amongst shoppers about the cost of living crisis currently affecting the UK.

The images from stores across Greater Manchester have angered M.E.N readers. In various shops the formula has even been security tagged. Staff in certain stores have commented that the formula has occasionally had to be removed from the shelves because it is a “prime target” for shoplifters, as reported by manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Baby milk formula has been wrapped and tagged in several of the city centre’s Tesco Express stores on Market Street and Piccadilly Gardens, as well as in the larger Tesco Extra store near Portwood roundabout in Stockport. Likewise, staff at the healthstore Boots in Edgeley have removed baby milk formula from off the shelves.

As with people’s regular grocery shop for essential items, baby milk formula has been a victim of inflation, with the price of Aptamil Organic 1 First Infant Milk from Birth 800g rising from £12 to £13.50. The increase in cost has sparked a wider discussion about why baby milk formula is so expensive in the first place.

Many Manchester Evening News readers posted on facebook that baby milk formula should be subsidised by the government. This suggestions comes not long after the tampon tax was lifted in January 2021, making this women’s essential item no longer subject to a minimum 5% tax as a “luxury item”.

One woman commented that although she didn’t condone theft, but expressed disbelief that “baby formula isn’t free or on prescription for those on lower incomes or struggling financially”. She described people having to steal baby milk formula to feed their child as “heartbreaking”.

