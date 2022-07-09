Daisy Edgar-Jones has major fan girl moment over new Taylor Swift song

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 16:28

Image - Daisy Edgar-Jones: Cubankite/shutterstock.com

It tuns out that British actress Daisy-Edgar Jones, star of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel ‘Normal People’ and 2022 film ‘Fresh’, is a massive Swiftie. Upon hearing that Taylor Swift would be on the soundtrack to her most recent film ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, Edgar-Jones had a major fan girl moment.

She told Elle UK, “If I’d told my younger self that Taylor Swift would do a song for something I’m in…bonkers.”

Swift’s latest single ‘Carolina’ was released via Republic Records on the 24th June 2022 and is very similar to the genre of her 2020 album ‘folklore’ and 2021 album ‘evermore’.

It was written specifically to feature on the soundtrack for the movie adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’. The story follows Kya (played by Edgar-Jones) who raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina having been abandoned as a child. She becomes the main suspect after one of the two men from town whom she is drawn to is found dead. As the verdict unfolds, many disturbing secrets threaten to be revealed.

In an Instagram post from March 2022, Taylor Swift wrote how she’d gotten “absolutely lost” in Owens’ novel. She also wrote that “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story.”

Taylor Swift has been on the score for several films recently as her songs ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version) featuring in the 2022 film adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, out now on Amazon Prime.

