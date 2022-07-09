Decoding the journey of crypto markets top performers: Mehracki (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC)

By EWN • 09 July 2022 • 21:45

Cryptocurrencies are fast evolving to become an integral part of portfolios for investors across the world. Driven by the need for digital financial solutions due to the global pandemic, their adoption has been touching new highs just like their prices. As consumers become more aware about advantages like data privacy that cryptocurrency investments can ensure, they are not shying away from testing the waters with them. At the same time, innovators are also working with blockchain technology to roll out new products. If you are someone who’s also ready to take the plunge into the cryptocurrency universe, an ideal way to start is with trusted names like Mehracki (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). Here’s a brief look at their features.

Mehracki: The ‘practical’ meme coin for the tourism industry

Mehracki is all about taking the road less travelled and has come up with a meme coin, MKI with a practical use case. The MKI token can be used for all transactional purposes like staking, yield farming, swapping tokens and earning rewards, among other purposes on the platform. Interested users can purchase it from presale. The token is built on a utility-based model wherein it verifies and authenticates all transactions processed on the platform.

One of the most interesting use cases of the token is that it can be used as a medium of exchange between token holders and tourist centres and hospitality businesses. Mehracki has an extensive network of tourist centres and hospitality businesses whereas token holders can settle payments with the MKI Token. The facility does away with the need for involving third parties, maintaining foreign exchange reserves or paying any conversion fee on currencies. Lastly, token holders can look forward to participating in Mehracki’s governance structure and vote on important proposals regarding partnerships, addition or removal of assets from the liquidity pools, yield farming, new projects and transactions that need to be taxed.

Also, every transaction processed on the platform will attract a fee of 0.5% which is used for maintaining the Mehracki ecosystem by distributing staking rewards, incentivising MKI payments, adding to the liquidity pool and rewarding developers for their contributions.

The platform’s extensible system of Solana-based smart contracts is another factor that drives its efficiency. These smart contracts cut down cost of transacting, boost security, reduce the platform’s dependence on third parties and automates legal obligations.

If you are looking for more crypto learning resources about Mehracki and the MKI Token, you can click on any of the links given at the end of the article. For more regular updates, you can follow Mehracki on social media.

Binance Coin announced locked staking activities for June

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native token of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and more than 600 digital assets are listed on its platform, Binance. BNB can be used for all transactional purposes on the platform. With a 900 million-strong user base, Binance Coin has been able to gain traction with its unique features that include a transaction fee of less than 0.10%. Binance Staking has recently announced the locked staking activities that it has scheduled for the month of June. Users can look forward to an APY of up to 36.79%. While the locked staking format is one a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis, the rewards will be calculated on a daily basis.

Polygon: Helping Ethereum-based dApps realise their potential

Polygon is a decentralised platform that enables scaling of Ethereum-based dApps in a cost-effective manner and without hampering the application’s security framework. Its robust code architecture makes Polygon an ideal launchpad for NFTs. Several international brands like Instagram, Prada and Adidas Originals have minted their NFT series on the Polygon network. Its native token MATIC can be used for a host of transactional purposes on the platform. Till now, Polygon has helped over 19,000 dApps scale.

Learn more about the Mehracki Token:

Join Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Keywords: Mehracki, MKI, Binance Coin, BNB, Polygon, MATIC, presale, cryptocurrency, NFT

Sponsored