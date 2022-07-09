Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch announces she will run for PM

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 1:40

Another Tory MP has announced their bid to become PM as Kemi Badenoch throws her hat into the ring.

Former Equalities Minister, Kemi Badenoch, late on Friday, July 8, announced her intention to run for the post of Prime Minister in the United Kingdom. She resigned from her position in Boris Johnson’s government last Wednesday, July 6, during the continuous run of ministerial resignations that took place.

“With great regret, I resigned from the government this morning. It has been an honour being equalities and local government minister. It was a privilege to have worked with so many great ministerial colleagues and civil servants in these roles”, the MP for Saffron Walden tweeted @KemiBadenoch in a letter co-signed with four other ministers.

Speaking with The Times, Ms Badenoch told them that her policies will be to lower taxes, as well as tightening spending. If she became PM then she would run a “limited Government focused on the essentials” she added.

Rishi Sunak was the first Tory party member to officially announce his candidacy when he posted on Twitter yesterday, Friday, July 8. According to bookmakers, he is the joint-favourite – along with Penny Mordaunt – for the vacant job.

According to a YouGov poll among Tories, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is their favourite to replace Boris Johnson. Other heavyweights like Liz Truss, Sajid Javid, and Nadhim Zahawi, are yet to indicate whether they will run. Support was voiced for Liz Truss by Conservative MPs Chloe Smith and Julian Knight yesterday.

