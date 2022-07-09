Get on your bike: Cycle protest against the Winter Olympics across the Pyrenees

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 12:37
Image - STOP JJOO
The 9 mountain counties include Solsones, Ripolles, Bergueda, Alta Ribagorca, Alt Urgell, Baixa Cerdanya, Pallars Jussa, Pallars Sobira and Vall d’Aran.
The Cycle group was formed by residents and nearby residents of the Pyrenees 3 years ago. Their website describes the Winter Olympics as a “large-scale project that represents the maximum exponent of a failed and predatory socioeconomic model…of our ecosystems that subjects the residents of the Pyrenees, especially the young people, to seasonal and low-paid work.
Despite the bid for the Catalan Pyrenees to host the 2030 Winter Olympics has been withdrawn, however the activists will continue to protest against projects like this one by cycling from valley to valley.
In each town along the route the cyclists plan to denounce various disasters which arise from this predatory socioeconomic model and suggest new initiatives to positively transform this territory.
The cycle protest will begin on 9th of July in Ripoll and end North in Sort, where there will be a big end of the route show, as reported by catalannews.com.
