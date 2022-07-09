By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 2:18

Iconic actor of 'The Sopranos' fame passes away in New York aged 79

Tony Siroco, who played the iconic character ‘Paulie Walnuts’ in the hit TV series ‘The Sopranos’ has died in New York aged 79.

Tony Sirico, the Hollywood actor most famous for playing the character of Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in the smash TV series ‘The Sopranos’ has died aged 79. His brother Robert Sirico confirmed on his Facebook page that Tony had passed away on Friday, July 8.

In a heartfelt tribute, Robert wrote: “It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love, and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022”, accompanied by a photograph of them both.

“Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives”, he continued. “A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by his brother Fr. Robert Sirico at the Basilica of Regina Pacis (1230 65th Street, Brooklyn, NY) on Wednesday morning, July 13 at 10:30am”.

Robert added: “The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement. Memorial donations may be made in his honour to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital, and the Acton Institute”.

Although he will always be best remembered for his brilliant character in The Sopranos, Tony had a significant collection of other roles in movies. He appeared many times in films by Woody Allen.

Tony was typecast in the role of a gangster in one of the biggest mob movies ever, Martin Scorcese’s epic ‘Goodfellas‘ in 1990, alongside the late Ray Liotta, as well as Robert DeNiro, and Joe Pesci.

He also had film credits in ‘The One Man Jury’, ‘The Last Fight’, ‘Mighty Aphrodite’, ‘Defiance’, ‘Mob Queen’, ‘Fingers’, and ‘Love and Money’, among others, all as a gangster. He also voiced the pet dog Vinny Griffin, for three episodes of Family Guy in 2103.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal, and as big-hearted as anyone I’ve ever known”, wrote Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti.

