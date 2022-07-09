Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi will launch campaigns to be next Tory party leader

By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 21:45
Image of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Credit: Twitter @FCDOGovUK
Two more members of the Conservative party this afternoon, Saturday, July 9, are due to announce their intention of joining the race to be the next leader of the Tory Party. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor of the Exchequer are both throwing their hats into the ring.
As reported by the Mail on Sunday, Ms Truss pledged that should she be victorious then she will advocate ‘classic Conservative principles’. A reversal will be made on the recent rise in national insurance payments, along with corporation tax being cut.
The Foreign Secretary is expected to announce her campaign soon, possibly on Monday, July 11, where it is believed she will outline her measures aimed at easing the current cost-of-living crisis.
According to the publication, Mr Zahawi intends to continue with the education reforms that he initiated during his time as Education Secretary. Spending on defence will be increased, along with cuts in taxes for businesses, families, and individuals.
Grant Shapps has already made his decision to run, informing the Mail on Sunday that he would put an end to ‘tactical government by an often distracted centre’. He added: “I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the Prime Minister’.
An emergency budget would be produced said Mr Shapps, in which he would instruct his Chancellor to cut personal tax for the most vulnerable. Support would also be given to firms that suffer from high levels of energy consumption.
