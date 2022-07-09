Man facing 2 years in prison for attacking a woman with a glass

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 15:55

Image - Chinchilla de Montearagón

The Penal court in Albacete is intending to rule next Tuesday, 12th July, that the district attorney will sentence a man, C.M.M to two years in prison for attacking a woman, E.G.M with a glass. The woman sustained minor injuries, as reported by diariodelamancha.com

According to the written accusation accessed by Europa Press, the incident took place around 6am on the 1st April 2018, when a fight broke out in a local pub in Chinchilla de Montearagon in Albacete.

During the fight, the accused, E.G.M threw a glass at C.M.M, hitting him in the face. Moments later, C.M.M responded, throwing another glass at E.G.M, hitting her in the face.

As a consequence of this aggressive behaviour, C.M.M suffered several injuries across his cheeks and chin. Likewise, E.G.M suffered a cranial concussion and has several wounds on her forehead.

The district attorney has requested a sentence of 2 years and 2 months in prison for C.M.M for crime of injury and a 45 day fine of €12 every day for E.G.M for the crime of minor injuries.

C.M.M will also have to compensate E.G.M for 1,625 days, the days it takes for her wounds to heal, and pay a health service fee of €372,45. E.G.M will have to pay €425 to C.M.M and a €136.6 health service fee.

