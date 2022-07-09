Metropolitan Police officer in court hearing after being charged with rape

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 July 2022 • 11:58

Metropolitan Police officer faces court hearing after being charged with rape Image 4kclips/shutterstock.com

A serving Metropolitan Police Officer is appearing in a Kidderminster Magistrate’s Court charged with rape.

Pail Hoile, a Special Constable, will appear in court on Saturday, June 9 after being arrested having been charged with rape over an alleged incident in Lilleshall near Newport, Shropshire.

Arrested in Benfleet, Essex on July 6, he faces three charges of rape and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.

Hoile, 40, is currently in custody and has been suspended from his role as a special constable pending the outcome of the court hearing. A volunteer, he is said to work around 16 hours a week for the Met Police’s North West Command Unit.

A Special Constable currently serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with rape after an incident near Newport, Shropshire. He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday 9 July. Full details 👇🏻 https://t.co/WF9DcnWuku pic.twitter.com/4Lp2sppyUM — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 8, 2022

Hoile’s case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the Metropolitan Police.

The arrest of another serving Metropolitan Police officer for rape will do little to help the force improve its image following the rape cases involving policemen that made the news earlier this year.

