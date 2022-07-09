News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 09 July 2022 • 21:05

PAWS-PATS: €250 raised through a raffle will help the Los Gallardos animal shelter Photo credit: Paul Dawson

Big donation PAUL DAWSON of Sunshine Charters donated a voucher for a Sunset cruise for two people to raise money for the Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS animal shelter. They sold 100 of the €2.50 tickets, giving the shelter a massive €250 which was not only urgently needed but also greatly appreciated.

Naughty boys MULTINATIONAL construction companies linked to projects that include infrastructure for the AVE high speed train in Almeria province face multimillion fines for price-fixing over the last 25 years, the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) announced. This will not affect the AVE’s estimated 2026 arrival, CNMC sources said.

Don’t do it DESPITE warning notices of fines of up to €60,000, beachgoers continue to take selfies on the jutting Los Escullos rock in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park. The fossil dune, which is approximately 125,000 years old, is not only extremely fragile but anybody climbing it risks a fall.

Bare facts THE €400,000 remodelling project for the Natsun urbanisation roads in Vera Playa has concluded, announced Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia. Work also included improvements to the main drainage network, telephone cables, streetlighting and gardens in one of Spain’s first naturist urbanisations which originally opened in the late 1970s.

New role JUAN ANTONIO LORENZO, mayor of Seron since 1999 who has won every municipal election with an overall majority, announced his resignation. He will concentrate on his new role as a regional MP so that his successor – yet to be announced – can give Seron the attention it deserves, Lorenzo said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.