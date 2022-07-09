By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 19:40

Oprah Winfrey's father Vernon loses his cancer battle aged 89

Following a battle with cancer, Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon has passed away at the age of 89.

After a battle with cancer, Vernon Winfrey, the father of the legendary American television presenter Oprah Winfrey, has passed away aged 89. His death was announced on her official Instagram profile @oprah today, Saturday, July 9.

In a heartwarming post, accompanied by a video of her father being sung to by gospel singer Wintley Phipps, 68-year-old Oprah wrote: ‘Less than a week ago we honoured my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and revelled in it until he could no longer speak”.

She continued: ‘Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts’.

Oprah had earlier this week celebrated Independence day with Vernon and a group of close friends. To thank her father for his work as an elected city councillor, she had organised ‘Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day’.

A video of the occasion had been posted on Instagram, with Oprah writing: ‘Giving my father his “flowers” while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other’.

