By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 July 2022 • 9:17

Paul Rudd makes 12-year-old’s day after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook Image GIO_LE/shutterstock.com

Paul Rudd has made a 12-year-old’s day after learning on Facebook that his classmates had refused to sign his yearbook.

The Ant-man actor who hails from the same town as young Brody Ridder, Westminster in Colorado, called him on Friday, July 9. The two chatted on Facetime for some time after which Rudd sent a signed Ant-man helmet and a hand-written letter saying how much he enjoyed the chat.

Rudd had responded to a post by Brody on Facebook that outlined how he was being alienated by the other kids at his school. Brody’s mom had responded to the post saying: “Hope you make some more friends — Brody Ridder.”

After seeing the response Rudd contacted her and arranged the call after it became apparent that the Ant-man was Brady’s favourite superhero.

The note sent by Rudd said: “It was great talking to you the other day.

“It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul.”

Rudd, who is widely acknowledged as one of the nicest people in Hollywood, certainly made the 12-year-old’s day, leaving him something to cherish that is worth far more than his yearbook

