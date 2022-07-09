Refurbishments carried out between calle Mallorca and Navas de Tolosa in Barcelona

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 11:26
Image - carrer de mallorca: Wikimedia
The proceedings are in addition to the renovations already carried out by the previous mandate between plaza Glories and calle Mallorca. A spokesperson for the the city council has commented that alongside these developments, work has already been completed throughout the whole of the city’s Sant Marti district.
“We want avenida Meridiana not to be an urban highway and we have started to demonstrated what it could be”, said Janet Sanz, the deputy mayor of ecology, urbanisation, infrastructures and mobility, as reported by elperiodico.com
In the area between Mallorca and Navas de Tolosa-Estivill the one way lane has been removed, so that on each side there is a lane for general circulation and one for buses and taxis.
A central reservation with trees, places to stop and rest, and a segregated, two-way bicycle lane have also been added. There are also new designated pedestrian lanes to make crossing the street easier.
With this whole stretch of San Marti already renovated, the city council will now proceed to carry out work in the Sant Andreu district, hoping to begin in autumn and extend the work up to calle Felip II and finish it in 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.