Refurbishments carried out between calle Mallorca and Navas de Tolosa in Barcelona

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 11:26

Image - carrer de mallorca: Wikimedia

Refurbishments have been carried out on avenida Meridiana in Barcelona, with a new section added between calle Mallorca, and the crossroads between calle Navas de Tolosa and calle Josep Estivill. These refurbishments form part of the transformation works the city council is carrying out in order to convert Barcelona into a citizen hub.

The proceedings are in addition to the renovations already carried out by the previous mandate between plaza Glories and calle Mallorca. A spokesperson for the the city council has commented that alongside these developments, work has already been completed throughout the whole of the city’s Sant Marti district.

“We want avenida Meridiana not to be an urban highway and we have started to demonstrated what it could be”, said Janet Sanz, the deputy mayor of ecology, urbanisation, infrastructures and mobility, as reported by elperiodico.com

In the area between Mallorca and Navas de Tolosa-Estivill the one way lane has been removed, so that on each side there is a lane for general circulation and one for buses and taxis.

A central reservation with trees, places to stop and rest, and a segregated, two-way bicycle lane have also been added. There are also new designated pedestrian lanes to make crossing the street easier.

With this whole stretch of San Marti already renovated, the city council will now proceed to carry out work in the Sant Andreu district, hoping to begin in autumn and extend the work up to calle Felip II and finish it in 2023.

