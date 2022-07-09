By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 July 2022 • 8:34

Russia amassing troops on Ukraine border as it prepares another offensive Image: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.com

Russia is amassing troops on the Ukraine border according to British Military Intelligence, who say that the country is preparing for another offensive.

The information tweeted on Saturday, July 9 suggests that Russia is amassing troops and equipment for another push into Ukraine. They say however that despite the claims to the contrary from the Kremlin, the troops being assembled are not organised fighting units but rather ad-hoc groupings that are poorly equipped.

Dimtry Peskov, the Kremlin’s Press Secretary disputes this however saying: “Russia’s potential is so great in this regard that only a small part of it is now being used in the course of a special military operation.”

The comments followed Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that if Ukraine did not accept their terms the country would not hesitate in unleashing its full power. In making the claim, Putin blamed the West which he said: “Wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.”

He also warned Lithuania and the EU that if access to Kalingrad was not resumed that Russia could adopt “harsh measures” against them, although he did not elaborate. NATO member Lithuania has banned the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions across its territory to and from the Baltic enclave.

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said in a statement: “If the situation does not stabilise in the coming days, then Russia will take harsh measures against Lithuania and the EU. “The issue has taken too long to resolve.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 9 July 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/xebTKaaF6c 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Jn4rNBOp5s — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 9, 2022

With Russia amassing troops on the Ukraine border, claims and counter-claims continue with regard to the power of the Russian army and its ability to win what it continues to describe as a “special offensive” rather than what it is, a war. What is clear, is that the war is far from over and that Russia has settled in for the long run.

