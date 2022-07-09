By Chris King • 09 July 2022 • 0:17

Sacaba Beach in Malaga will remain closed over this coming weekend it has been reported today, Friday, July 8. A broken sewage pipe last Tuesday, July 5, resulted in the area that runs from the La Termica breakwater to the mouth of the Guadalhorce being closed to bathers.

It was expected that this Friday the result of the microbiological analysis of the water on the Sacaba beach would be known as a result of the rupture of a pipe that flooded the neighborhood with sewage, which reached the sea. Although the sources consulted by this newspaper have reported that, finally, it will be next Monday when it will be known if the water is contaminated, so this weekend the beach that to be closed to the bathroom .

The City Council has insisted, from the outset, that it is a preventive measure, since the studies carried out by Emasa do not indicate signs of contamination. Likewise , sources close to the case assure Málaga Hoy that this restriction will not last too long .

It should be remembered that the events originated from the breakage of a pipe through which pressurized water flows from the sanitation system of the western area of ​​the capital of Malaga, which caused the spill that flooded the vicinity of the station site itself. pumping.

The construction company causing the breakdown is the one that is taking charge of the neighborhood cleaning tasks and its insurance company will also be the one that assumes the cost of the damage caused to some neighbors.

For his part, the spokesman for the Municipal Group of the PSOE in Malaga , Daniel Pérez , has demanded this Friday that the City Council ” investigate the discharge of sewage that is reaching the sea on Sacaba beach , because it may have responsibility in the criminal sphere and for possible negligence”.

As Pérez has indicated at the time that there are sewage discharges, “there is a health problem , and therefore, you cannot have an open beach for bathing and you have to seal it off immediately.”

For the socialist spokesman, it is necessary “to clarify responsibilities and we want to know in depth what the City Council is doing in this regard, and what the Health Delegation of the Andalusian Government, competent at this time of beach closures, is doing.”

In this sense, the mayor has highlighted that if in the middle of the summer season “we find that the sewage of 22,000 families is being poured directly onto the beach, then it will be necessary to see if there has been any type of negligence “.

For Pérez, it is, therefore, ” an extremely serious event because there are hundreds of families who have seen how they have lost their vehicles and belongings due to a breakage, but it will be necessary to see how it has happened and if it has been acted late, especially in the case to close some beaches that are receiving discharges of sewage”.

For her part, the socialist deputy spokesperson, Begoña Medina, added that “this situation has caused concern and inconvenience, due to odorous contamination, among the residents of this neighborhood because the sewage has ended up next to their homes and at the entrance from the beach .”

“We do not understand why this breakage has occurred , since when redevelopment actions are carried out and the pipes are opened on our public road, Emasa informs the company where the sewage and supply pipes are, with the aim that when companies have to drill they don’t break any pipes”, Medina pointed out.