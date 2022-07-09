Shinzo Abe has returned to Japan in a hearse

By Annie Dabb • 09 July 2022 • 9:27
Image - Shinzo Abe: frederick Legrand - COMEO/shutterstock.com
During a campaign event in the Western city of Nara ahead of the country’s upcoming elections, the 67 year old former prime minister was shot twice in the neck and died in hospital from the wound on the right side of his neck and left clavicle, as reported by theguardian.com Although he was quickly airlifted from the event to Nara Medical University Department, Abe suffered major damage to his heart and was not breathing in the helicopter.
Due to Japan’s strict gun laws which prohibit anyone other than members of the police force and military from purchasing a gun, the man who shot Abe from behind during his speech has shocked the nation. Identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41 year old assassin has admitted that the hand held firearm he used to shoot Abe was homemade.
Yamagami had previously been a member of Japan’s navy. He had similar weapons and his personal computer confiscated by police following the shooting and has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
US President Joe Biden has paid tribute to Abe and attested that his “vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure”.
