By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 July 2022 • 14:12

UK Government’s most popular MP rules himself out of Tory leadership race - Image gov.uk

One of the favourites and the most popular Tory MP rules himself out of the leadership race saying I have a job to do.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted on Saturday, July 9 that he had decided not to run despite polls showing that he had risen above overtake Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be the most popular member of the government.

The poll conducted by Conservative Home, the newsletter for Tory party members, shows members are satisfied with the way he has handled the Ukraine crisis.

Wallace, 52, said: “After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party.

“It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe.”

No further details were provided nor has there been reaction from the party in what is squaring up to be a major fight with as many as 12 MPs expected to make a stand for the leadership post.

The four Tories who have announced that they will be running will be relieved to hear that Wallace has withdrawn, whilst others might now fancy their chances more.

If Wallace is indeed the Government’s most popular MP then the statement that he rules himself out, may not be the end of the road. He may find as has happened in other elections, that is encouraged to stand by those who would like to see him take up the reins.

