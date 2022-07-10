By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 July 2022 • 22:11
10 million euro home on Denia’s beachfront demolished
image enetworkmarketing
Situated on 10,600 square metres the 820 square metre home enjoyed direct access to the beach and spectacular views of the ocean, Denia and the Montgo.
Built by the Cuban businessman, Luis Costa, who introduce Amway’s direct sales concept to Spain where he became known as the “prince of direct sales.” Costa was also the first person to open a Network Marketing School in Spain.
Costa, who had spent time studying in Poland, was killed in a plane crash in 1995 after the twin-engine aircraft in which he was travelling went down 10 kilometres outside Warsaw.
Sadly Costa did not get to enjoy the home with his family, with his death coming not long after the home was finished.
The iconic €10 million property on Denia’s beachfront, admired by so many, is now being demolished to make way for new homes bringing an end to the Costa legacy in Denia’s Las Rotas.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.