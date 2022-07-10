By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 July 2022 • 22:11

10 million euro home on Denia’s beachfront demolished image enetworkmarketing

A €10 million home situated at the far end of the prestigious Las Rotas on Denia’s beachfront is being demolished to make way for new homes.

Situated on 10,600 square metres the 820 square metre home enjoyed direct access to the beach and spectacular views of the ocean, Denia and the Montgo.

Built by the Cuban businessman, Luis Costa, who introduce Amway’s direct sales concept to Spain where he became known as the “prince of direct sales.” Costa was also the first person to open a Network Marketing School in Spain.

Costa, who had spent time studying in Poland, was killed in a plane crash in 1995 after the twin-engine aircraft in which he was travelling went down 10 kilometres outside Warsaw.

Sadly Costa did not get to enjoy the home with his family, with his death coming not long after the home was finished.

The iconic €10 million property on Denia’s beachfront, admired by so many, is now being demolished to make way for new homes bringing an end to the Costa legacy in Denia’s Las Rotas.

