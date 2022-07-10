21-year-old rugby player dies after heart stopped several times

By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2022 • 14:30

Free State rugby player Jaco Weideman, who suffered a medical problem during a match last week passed away on Friday, July 8. Image: Goldwagen Welkomis Facebook

Free State rugby player Jaco Weideman, who suffered a medical problem during a match last week passed away on Friday, July 8, according to The South African.

Stephan Pretorius, Welkom Rugby Club’s first-team coach, was preparing the first team when the incident took place on Saturday, July 2.

Regarding the incident, Stephan said: “He was tackled, from where a ruck was formed but the ball was apparently stuck under his chest.”

“The guys then went on top of him and at the time, that’s what we thought was the problem with regards to trauma on his heart.”

“He was actually fine after the incident and there was a shot at goal, after that, from where he was replaced,” he added.

“When he came off, he said to his coach he was struggling to breathe, and the medical services attended to him immediately before he collapsed.”

“They spent 20-25 minutes trying to get his heart going again and then rushed him to the Welkom Mediclinic.”

Colleagues at Jaco’s place of work posted a tribute on Facebook saying: “Everyone at Goldwagen Welkomis thinking of Jaco Weideman’s family. Please accept our deepest sympathies.”

“With a heavy heart, we mourn our friend and ex-colleague. Wishing that amidst all the pain and sorrow, you as a family can find tranquillity through grievance.”

“Sincere condolences from the Goldwagen Welkomteam on the tragic loss. We are keeping you in our earnest prayers. 🙏🙏”