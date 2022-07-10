Army general suspended for criticising Jill Biden on twitter

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 15:16

Image - Dr Jill Biden: Crush Rush/shutterstock.com

Retired army general Lieutenant Gen. Gary Volesky has been suspended for criticising Jill Biden on twitter. Volesky has been relieved of his duties as an advisor to active-duty officers, an Army spokesperson shared yesterday.

Lieutenant Gen. Theodore Martin authorised Volesky’s suspension after a twitter account with Volesky’s name replied to first lady Dr Jill Biden’s statement that the overturn of Roe Vs Wade had “stolen” women’s “right to make decisions about our bodies”. Martin himself gave no reason to news sources for the suspension.

The supreme court ruled to overturn the 1973 ruling which has been in place for 50 years around women’s federal abortion in the US on the 24th June 2022. This means that individual states will decide whether abortion is legal within their state boundaries. This new ruling is likely to restrict many women’s access to safe abortion in America.

Volesky’s tweet in response to the first lady’s statement read: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted, as reported by Associated Press.

The retired army lieutenant was suspended whilst an investigation is carried out to determine whether his tweet breached decorum rules for retired officers, as reported by theguardian.com. Prior to his retirement Volesky had commanded US ground forces in Iraq and led the army’s 101st Airborne Division. He has also served in Afghanistan during part of his 36 year military career.

