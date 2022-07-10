Bigger and better municipal vehicle pound now planned for Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 18:48

NEW LOCATION: Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon visits the site of the new municipal car pound Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

BY the end of this year, Torrevieja will have a new municipal vehicle pound.

It will be located more centrally on publicly-owned land between the fire station, the Ecopark and the municipal animal shelter, Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon announced.

The new service, which will occupy a plot of 7,000 square metres, is expected to provide work for 16 people – five of whom will be attending to the public – and will have a capacity for 219 vehicles.

The concessionary company, which was awarded the five-year €3.5 million contract to tow away badly-parked or abandoned vehicles last January, will shortly begin preparing the plot.

Meanwhile, the concessionary will also be sending 638 abandoned vehicles, including some which have been in the existing pound since 1998, to the scrapyard.

