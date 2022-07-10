Costa Blanca’s Benidorm is best-value for cash-conscious UK tourists

A foreign exchange expert recently reported that Turkey enjoyed the lowest costs for holiday essentials, with a beer costing an average price of £1.66 (€1.96) and dinner for two around £14 (€16.50) but Benidorm supporters were quick to disagree.

Expatriates and regular visitors to Benidorm have responded to the research, claiming the Costa Blanca resort is the cheapest in Europe for cash-conscious UK tourists.

One supporter claimed the Spanish town offered the best prices with a range of options available.

He posted on The Benidorm Enthusiast’s Facebook page: “Many bars in Benidorm charge 1.50 euros for a pint and I know of a few charging one euro for a Spanish pint. One can also get breakfast for three euros.

“Personally, I find Turkey irritating as the hecklers are over the top, shouting at you across the street. Benidorm can be cheaper than anywhere for cheap beer or food, It has places for all tastes.”

Benidorm is a town and municipality in the province of Alicante, Valencia, on the Mediterranean coast of Spain.

Prior to it becoming a tourist destination in 1925 Benidorm was a quiet fishing village.

It was not until the 1950s that it became renowned as a summer destination for people coming from inland Spain, especially Madrid.

Today it is known for its hotel industry, beaches, and skyscrapers and receives as many tourists from abroad as from Spain.

