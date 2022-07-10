Covid-19 vaccination walk-in centres see more than 4,400 people in Valencian region of Spain

A total of 4,412 have attended this week according to El Periodic on Sunday, July 10.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure that anyone who has yet to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can complete the established vaccination schedule.

In addition, new vaccination points will be set up throughout the Valencia Region throughout the summer.

Miguel Minguez, the Regional Minister of Health, thanked all who came to these vaccination points.

The Minister said: “The pandemic continues, and the vaccine has shown that it is the best tool to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19.”

“I would therefore like to thank each and every one of the people who have decided to go to the centres to get vaccinated for their responsibility and solidarity.”

“We are at a time when coronavirus infections are on the rise. Therefore, anyone who is awaiting a dose of the vaccine should make an appointment at their health centre or go to one of these vaccination points without an appointment to protect themselves and the most vulnerable people,” he added.

Miguel Mínguez also confirmed the importance of maintaining protective measures against the virus, such as the responsible use of masks, hand hygiene, ventilation and keeping a safe distance, especially in high-risk environments.

In addition to the walk-in vaccination points, the vaccination campaign continues to be carried out in health centres.

Therefore, at this time, any citizen who needs to be vaccinated can contact their health centre or go to one of the walk-in vaccination points.