Covid originated in US laboratory not China, says Sachs

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 12:52

Image - Jeffrey Sachs: lev radin/shutterstock.com

American economist Jeffrey Sachs, who led the report about COVID conducted by ‘The Lancet’ has identified a US biotechnology laboratory as the starting point of Covid strain SARS-CoV-2

American economist Jeffrey Sachs led the covid investigation by the medical review The Lancet, one of the most prestigious science publications in the world, for 2 years. During this time he studied the possible origin of the Covid strain SARS-CoV-2. Sachs has always had many doubts.

There have been various times where the science has led directly to the united states, specifically to the creation of the virus in a biotechnology lab, although the investigation does not include any specific laboratories by name.

This week, in the conference GATE, Sachs has spoken again about the topic. “I am quite convinced that it came out of a laboratory in the United States”.

The economist has also explained that the SARS-CoV-2 strain didn’t originate in nature and has stressed that they have been studying the pandemic for two years. Covid-19 “is an enormous error from biotechnology, not an error from a natural spillover,” in his opinion.

During the discussion, Sachs lamented the global blame that has been placed on China. “It’s not about us against them”, he said, referring to a confrontational silence between the United States and the Asian giant which is contrary to the needs of the planet. He said it was about getting the pandemic under control.

Sachs requested “cooperation” between both parties. “Covid was not us against them”, he declared.

