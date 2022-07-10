Doron Almog who was on trial in Spain in 2009 appointed new Jewish Agency chairman

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 July 2022 • 9:56

FORMER major general in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reserves Doron Almog has been appointed as the new chairman of the Jewish Agency – established in 1929 as the operative branch of the World Zionist Organisation – after the 93-year-old organisation went a year without someone at the helm.

After being nominated last month, Doron Almog was appointed the Jewish Agency’s new chairman on Sunday, July 10. Almog was among the Israeli officials investigated by the National Court in Spain back in 2009 over the 2002 assassination of Hamas official Salah Shehade.

Seventy-one-year-old Almog received the Israel Prize for his lifetime of achievement in 2016.

His most recent position for the IDF was head of the Southern Command in which he served from 2000 to 2003 and secured the border of the Gaza Strip against infiltration by Palestinian militants.

The Jewish Agency for Israel, formerly known as The Jewish Agency for Palestine, is the largest Jewish non-profit organisation in the world.

Last month, the Jewish Agency announced Almog’s nomination.

The investigation into the 2002 assassination of Hamas official Salah Shehade was eventually dropped on grounds that the attack had already been investigated by Israel.

