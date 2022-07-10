By Matthew Roscoe • 10 July 2022 • 7:35
WATCH: HUGE explosion at petrol station in Ulyanovsk Russia leaves multiple injured. Image: Twitter @StockAvenger1
Videos of the explosion have emerged on Twitter while the number of injured has risen after a fuel truck exploded at a petrol station in Kuzovatovo, Ulyanovsk, Russia.
The head of the region, Aleksey Russkikh, has now said that five people were injured due to the explosion. Two of them were hospitalised in serious condition with severe burns. One was hospitalised in a moderate condition and two refused to go to the hospital.
#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #Russia
City of #Kuzovatovo, #Ulyanovsk region, Russia. Something wrong happened pic.twitter.com/GYYHFY4HP2
— 🛰️ (@EUFreeCitizen) July 9, 2022
Original reports from Russia suggested that two people had been injured as a result of the explosion, however, this has continued to rise.
Videos circulating show the explosion from three different angles.
🇷🇺#RUSIA | Un camión de gasolina se incendió y explotó en una estación de servicio en el pueblo de #Kuzovatovo, en la región de #Ulyanovsk. Según datos preliminares, dos personas resultaron heridas. #RochexRB27 pic.twitter.com/mtScTJ4gHg
— Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) July 9, 2022
Following the blast, the prosecutor’s office in the Kuzovatovo district in Ulyanovsk launched an investigation into the explosion, which happened at around 4 pm (local time).
“In the course of supervisory activities, compliance with legislation on industrial and fire safety at the facility will be assessed. If there are grounds, necessary prosecutorial response measures will be taken,” the office said.
“The progress of this inspection, as well as measures taken by the investigating authorities, is under the control of the Ulyanovsk regional prosecutor’s office.”
La infraestructura rusa crujiendo en todos lados por efecto de las sanciones.Como en la mejor época soviética.Aquí Ulyanovsk. pic.twitter.com/cV4E9uvWqu
— Pullback (@StockAvenger1) July 9, 2022
This explosion in Russia following a house fire in Taganrog, Russia earlier this month which was caused after a drone crashed into it.
Reports on Monday, July 4 suggested a drone fell on a residential building in Taganrog Russia, east of Mariupol Ukraine and as a result, the building was completely burned out.
