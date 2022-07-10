Former President, Donald Trump, refuses to say ‘vaccine’ when talking about Covid-19

Donald Trump, took the podium Saturday, July 10, in front of a crowd of Alaskans at the Save America Rally at the Alaska Airlines Centre.

Thousands showed up at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus as they waited for the day’s events to begin, confirmed the Independent.

The former president initiated Operation Warp Speed to create a vaccine to immunise people against the virus that causes Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic.

When discussing his response to Covid in the final year of his administration Donald Trump mentioned how more people died during President Joe Biden’s administration than during his.

“We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention, but I’m still proud of that word,” he told his supporters.

“We did that in nine months and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”

“But someday we’re gonna have to all sit down and have a little talk but you know what, we did a hell of a job.”

The former president spoke to the Anchorage crowd for just over 90 minutes

