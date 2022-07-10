HUGE iconic TV show set to make shock comeback on new channel five years after being scrapped

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 0:06

HUGE iconic TV show set to make comeback on new channel five years after being scrapped

Simon Cowell’s X-Factor is reportedly lined up to make a comeback on Channel 5 after being scrapped by ITV five years ago.

After being scrapped five years ago, it has been revealed today, Saturday, July 9, that Simon Cowell’s iconic X-Factor show will be making a return to our screens. According to an exclusive report by the Daily Star, it is claimed that 62-year-old Cowell has struck a big-money deal with executives at Channel 5.

“As soon as X-Factor was up for grabs, there was interest from a number of the networks”, an inside source told the publication. “X-Factor is one of the most iconic shows in TV history, so it’s no surprise lots of channels were keen. The production company had their pick. After a lot of meetings, execs decided to go with Channel 5”.

“This is the start of a new chapter for X Factor. Moving to a new channel gives the creative team a chance to completely revamp the format and do something different”, added the inside source. “There’s a good chance it will become Channel 5’s most-watched show”.

“Producers want to recapture the magic the show had when it was first on TV. The focus will all be on the competition element of the show, rather than the razzle-dazzle”, the insider said.

The Daily Star had already suggested some weeks ago that the X-Factor was ready to be revived. It is believed that production on the popular talent will begin later in the year, with the show hitting television screens late in 2023.

Premiering on September 4, 2004, the X-Factor ran for 17 seasons on ITV. A host of top stars are now household names thanks to the success of the show. These include One Direction, Little Mix, Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke, JLS, Olly Murs, Ella Henderson, Rylan Clark, James Arthur, and Rebecca Ferguson.