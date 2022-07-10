“I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco” says Hollywood superstar in shock reveal

“I couldn’t book a job to save my life. Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco, I swear to God.”

Cameron added that she wasn’t aware that she was carrying illegal substances until arriving at the airport, and began to panic upon realising.

She said: “This was the early nineties and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it.”

“I’m this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco.”

“I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots, with my hair down, this is really unsafe.”

“I told them [the authorities], “I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is”.”

“That was the only job I got in Paris.”

Avoiding a jail sentence Cameron Diaz left the suitcase with officials and returned back to France.

Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement after eight years.

The Charlie’s Angels star hasn’t made a film since 2014 when she starred in an adaptation of the musical Annie alongside Jamie Foxx, who was her co-star in the 1999 film Any Given Sunday.

49-year-old Cameron Diaz will now return to screens alongside Jamie Foxx for a brand new Netflix comedy film titled Back in Action.