Kim Kardashian’s daughter “North takes Paris”

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 13:55

Image - North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have been living it up round the sights of Paris having travelled to France for the annual Paris Fashion Week.

The mother, 41 and daughter, 9 enjoyed a private tour of The Louvre joined by Kardashian’s own mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim documented much of their experience through posts on social media, and North was happy to accommodate her mother’s photography, positioning herself to make it look like she was pinching the pyramid of the famous art gallery in one photo.

Photos show the pair exploring the rest of the gallery as well as heading to the Eiffel tower.

This comes after North confronted Paparazzi by writing ‘STOP’ across her Jean Paul Gaultier show invitation. The 9 year old was sat in the front row with her mother.

