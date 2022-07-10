Shock as 4chan apparently cracks Hunter Biden’s phone password and leaks everything Close
Trending:

Kim Kardashian’s daughter “North takes Paris”

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 13:55

Image - North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have been living it up round the sights of Paris having travelled to France for the annual Paris Fashion Week. 

The mother, 41 and daughter, 9 enjoyed a private tour of The Louvre  joined by Kardashian’s own mother, Kris Jenner.

Kim documented much of their experience through posts on social media, and North was happy to accommodate her mother’s photography, positioning herself to make it look like she was pinching the pyramid of the famous art gallery in one photo. 

Image - North Takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram
Image – North Takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram

Photos show the pair exploring the rest of the gallery as well as heading to the Eiffel tower.

Image - North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram
Image – North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram

This comes after North confronted Paparazzi by writing ‘STOP’ across her Jean Paul Gaultier show invitation. The 9 year old was sat in the front row with her mother. 

Image - North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram
Image – North takes Paris: kimkardashian/Instagram

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Image - Annie Dabb
Written by

Annie Dabb

From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features. Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading