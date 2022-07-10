Mother arrested in Mallorca for allowing six-year-old to consume alcohol and cocaine

By Chris King • 10 July 2022 • 23:54

Image of a national Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A mother has been arrested on the Balearic island of Mallorca after it was discovered she allowed her six-year-old daughter to consume alcohol and cocaine at a party.

As reported by the National Police on the Balearic island of Mallorca today, Sunday, July 10, a woman has been arrested for allowing her six-year-old daughter to take cocaine. The child also apparently consumed alcohol at a party her mother had organised in the capital of Palma.

Police officers arrested the mother last Thursday, July 7, standing accused of being the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injury. The child’s intake of cocaine was discovered after a blood test was carried on her by pediatric services of a medical centre in Palma de Mallorca.

She had been admitted to the facility after showing signs of strange behaviour at school. Doctors were alarmed by her test results and immediately informed the police, believing that she could be living in a risky environment, as reported by ultimahora.es.

Investigators from the UFAM branch of the Police took charge of the case. Their officers immediately went to the medical centre to interview the young girl, in the presence of a paediatrician and a social worker. She informed them that her mother had held a party at home the previous day during which she had voluntarily consumed alcohol and a white powder, which turned out to be cocaine.

Based on the child’s statement, the police continued to investigate and carry out other procedures, which led to the eventual arrest of the mother. Meanwhile, the girl has been placed under the guardianship of the child protection services of the Consell de Mallorca.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether this was an isolated incident or if there had been a prolonged consumption taking place. Further tests have been carried out, which the police are waiting for the results of.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.