News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 22:50

CEREMONIL MACES: 17th century treasures recently restored Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

City legacy LOCAL silversmith and jeweller Adolfo Valero Perez has restored Orihuela’s four ceremonial maces which have been used in city processions since the 17th century. The newly-restored maces reappeared for the first time on July 10 during the floral offering to the city’s patrons, St Justa and St Rufina.

No change THE 50,000 vehicles that cross Torrevieja each day on the N-332 must continue to use a road with a single lane in each direction and a ban on overtaking. The central government’s Transport Ministry admitted that after four years it has no immediate plans for the much-needed project.

Summer school MORE than 400 children aged between three and 12 years of age are attending Pilar de la Horadada’s Summer School. Designed to assist working mothers, this opens at 7.30am each day and continues with a range of activities until 2pm or 3pm if the children stay to lunch.

Heart wise COX town hall acquired four more defibrillators, bringing the total up to eight. These are located at the San Fernando football ground, the Las Balsas sports complex, the summer swimming pool, the municipal sports stadium, Casa de Cultura, the Josefina Manresa Auditorium, town hall and the Policia Local patrol car.

Clean energy ALBATERA’S electricity cooperative hopes to install a solar power plant on a 6.36-hectare plot land, classed until now as agricultural. The €1.3 million project to provide the municipality with clean, cheap energy was challenged by environmentalists who want underground cables to eliminate potential dangers to birds.