By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 July 2022 • 22:53
Nine injured, one of them seriously, at the first Bous a la Mar in Dénia
The event on Saturday, July 9 started at 7 pm with the bulls running along the waterfront past the yacht basin to the fishing basin.
The popular running of the bulls which often results in both runners and bulls landing in the sea was the subject of a protest calling for the event to be cancelled this year.
Whilst many areas tolerate bull-running many of Dénia’s residents believe that a local poll should be held to see whether the event should be allowed to be continued or whether it should be discontinued.
Bull running remains popular and Dénia’s unique event is no different attracting many to the area, in a spectacle that is clearly good for business.
This year the Bous de la Mar which finished a little after 9 pm resulted in at least nine people enjoying one of which has been hospitalised due to the extent of their injuries according to local police.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
