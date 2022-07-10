By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 July 2022 • 22:53

Nine injured, one of them seriously, at the first Bous a la Mar in Dénia Image denia animal asve

The first Bous a la Mar held since 2019 has seen nine people injured, one seriously, as the traditional running of the bulls along Dénia’s waterfront.

The event on Saturday, July 9 started at 7 pm with the bulls running along the waterfront past the yacht basin to the fishing basin.

The popular running of the bulls which often results in both runners and bulls landing in the sea was the subject of a protest calling for the event to be cancelled this year.

Whilst many areas tolerate bull-running many of Dénia’s residents believe that a local poll should be held to see whether the event should be allowed to be continued or whether it should be discontinued.

Bull running remains popular and Dénia’s unique event is no different attracting many to the area, in a spectacle that is clearly good for business.

This year the Bous de la Mar which finished a little after 9 pm resulted in at least nine people enjoying one of which has been hospitalised due to the extent of their injuries according to local police.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.