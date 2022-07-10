By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 July 2022 • 22:31

No cancellations says Jet2 as it maintains flight and booking volumes Image Bradley Caslin/shutterstock.com

Holiday package company Jet 2 has said that there will be no flight or package cancellations and that it will maintain the volume of hotel and package bookings in Benidorm over the summer.

The announcement over the weekend of July 10 comes at a time when many other airlines are cancelling flights and reducing schedules as staff shortages take their toll.

Toni Mayor, Hosbec’s President, was speaking to Alicante Plaza after meeting with the tour operator.

He said that Jet2 had said their season was going very well and they expect to achieve similar figures for July to September to what they achieved in 2019. Jet2 he said is also planning to increase that number in 2023.

Jet2 has like other airlines been hit by staffing shortages but has according to the company made changes that will allow them to maintain volumes, including operating planes with a larger capacity and by changing the configuration of others to hold extra passengers.

Mayor confirmed that demand from the UK remains buoyant and that Benidorm and the Costa Blanca can expect large volumes to visit despite the flight delays and cancellations.

Initial indications are he said, that July’s occupancy in the region will surpass that of 2019 with Spain remaining good value. Although occupancies are good, there is still a lot of good accommodation available according to Mayor and the hope is that some of this will be taken up before the month is out.

He finished by saying that the level of bookings from locals, nationals and the French were at 2021 levels, with only the French numbers yet to recover after the pandemic.

The confident message from Jet 2 that there will be no cancellations or reductions in bookings over the summer will be great news for a sector keen to make up for the years lost as a result of the pandemic.

