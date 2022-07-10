Political party PIOC urges Orihuela Costa (Alicante) residents to use their vote

By Linda Hall • 10 July 2022 • 11:46

ORIHUELA COSTA: Deserves a louder voice on Orihuela city council Photo credit: Asociacion de Vecinos de Cabo Roig y Lomas

ORIHUELA politician Peter Houghton recently commented that much of what he said some years back still holds good.

“The city council is not only fighting each other but the Partido Popular (PP) and Ciudadanos parties have internal battles to deal with,” said Peter, who is spokesman for the new Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC) party.

“Crucial PSOE, Cambiemos and Ciudadanos votes recently ousted then-mayor Emilio Bascunana and the PP, installing a new mayor and coalition,” he pointed out.

“How this affects the future of Orihuela Costa remains to be seen,” Peter said.

“Orihuela Costa should and must forge its own future, but we need councillors from the coast to make sure that the area receives a fairer portion of the Budget, not just the scraps.

Peter explained PIOC is backing both independence and integration, uniting the coast to speak as one voice.

It simply needs to ensure that everybody who is eligible to vote does so in May 2023, he said.

“No more sitting on the fence,” he declared. “If you don’t vote, then don’t complain. More votes mean more councillors, it’s that simple.

“Every vote counts, every vote matters so vote to make a difference.” Peter urged. “Vote for the independence of Orihuela Costa.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.