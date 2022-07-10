Popstar disappears from stage with health scare but fans not very supportive

Suffering a health scare, the singer left the stage without explanation midway through singing and then later took to Twitter to explain why.

In the post Liam said: “Apologies to everyone who came out to Festival Bureaugard last night, I was so disappointed to have to cut the set short.”

“I have been diagnosed today with laryngitis and am on Doctors orders to get some rest. Unfortunately, that means I have to cancel my upcoming show in Cognac.”

“Never want to let anyone down am really sorry for any disappointment but I have to put my health first LG.”

Fans didn’t seem very impressed with one replying: “That’s not what happened lol it’s just an excuse.”

“You insulted the management AND [called] the public every name under the sun, I don’t think laryngitis does that.”

“In addition, leaving and throwing the microphone without saying a word and sulking during the 3 songs he sang (stopping in the middle and moving on to another) and doing 18 minutes of the show instead of one hour is unacceptable.”

“So NO it’s not because of laryngitis, it’s just an excuse. You have a reputation, it’s not even surprising, just unacceptable.”

Another tweeted: “The same apologies are still waiting for us in Chile for what you did in Santiago and then only 2 days later you sang with all your energy in Brazil.”

“I’m a fan of yours and I still haven’t forgiven you.”

