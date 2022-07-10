By Anna Ellis • 10 July 2022 • 17:02
Release of Prince Harry's intimate and heartfelt tell-all book to be delayed. Image Shutterstock.com.
Prince Harry has been working on the intimate and heartfelt memoir with the help of a Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter.
A Royal insider told The Sun on Sunday, July 10: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay.”
“Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles,” he added.
A spokeswoman for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”
The news comes just days after Prince Harry was in court. The Duke of Sussex is suing the Home Office for denying him Metropolitan Police bodyguards during trips to the United Kingdom.
The Prince is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
The Duke wants to bring his children to the UK, but “does not feel safe” when visiting under current security arrangements, the High Court was previously told.
He is challenging the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which has delegated powers from the Home Secretary.
