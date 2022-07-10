By Matthew Roscoe • 10 July 2022 • 9:26

Eight more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Sunday, July 10, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

Another eight Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Saturday, July 9, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

According to the latest data, another 100 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 37,300.

Three more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as two more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of one Russian helicopter which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 188 and the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) takes the total losses to 676.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 10.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 10.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/c0Tt8KP72D#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/03sRDmN0JT — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 10, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Saturday, July 9 in the Kramatorsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 137nd day of the war also shows that the loss of the eight Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 3823, while the destruction of three more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1641 in total.

There are already 37 300 good russians. pic.twitter.com/HB1E6HCxHW — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) July 10, 2022

The latest Russian combat losses update comes hours after news that Russian President Vladimir Putin had lost 60 known colonels since the conflict began in Ukraine.

The 60th high-ranking officer to die in Ukraine was said to have been 45-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Moskvichev.

